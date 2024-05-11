James Carville Rages At Trump’s Success: "It's Going The Wrong Way, It's Not Working!"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via modernity.news,

Veteran political strategist James Carville says “Trump’s more ahead than he’s ever been” as he urged Democrats to try something different because everything they do is “not working.”

Trump’s more ahead than he’s ever been,” said Carville, lamenting how fewer Americans than ever are concerned about what happened on January 6.

“It’s going the wrong way. It’s not working. Everything we’re that throwing is spaghetti at a wall, and none of it is sticking, me included,” said Carville.

“We gotta try to think of something different. Because what we’re doing is really, really not working,” he emphasized.

James Carville is frustrated that Trump is 'more ahead than he's ever been', and that Democrat tactics are 'not working':

"It's going the wrong way. It's not working.Everything we're that throwing is spaghetti at a wall, and none of it is sticking, me included.

We gotta try to… pic.twitter.com/OAMsDA37Ng — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) May 10, 2024

The former lead strategist in Bill Clinton’s winning 1992 Presidential campaign expressed frustration at his own inability to effect the outcome, lamenting, “The opinion I’ve come to is that I don’t matter.”

“It doesn’t matter. You can prepare and you can be on TV, you can write pieces, you can have a YouTube channel, you can have a podcast and nothing, nothing!” Carville complained.

MSNBC talking heads expressed similar frustration that Americans are no longer buying their hysterical narratives when they were dumbfounded by a new PBS Newshour/NPR/Marist poll that found more Americans believe Joe Biden is a threat to Democracy than Donald Trump.

The sentiment that Trump is on course to win and there’s little Democrats can do about it now they’ve chosen to run a borderline dementia patient in Joe Biden is widely shared.

Back in January, top pollster Frank Lunzt said he thought Trump was “done” after January 6 and impeachment but can now barely bring himself to admit that Trump is likely to win the presidency.

Former CNN host Chris Cuomo also recently said Trump will win the election and that he’s never seen as much energy behind a candidate, even more so than Obama in 2008.

“You know this guy’s gonna win by the way, this guy’s gonna win,” said Cuomo.

James Carville is frustrated that Trump is 'more ahead than he's ever been', and that Democrat tactics are 'not working':

"It's going the wrong way. It's not working.Everything we're that throwing is spaghetti at a wall, and none of it is sticking, me included.

We gotta try to… pic.twitter.com/OAMsDA37Ng — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) May 10, 2024

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.