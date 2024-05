The Criminal FDA Is “Preparing” For A Bird Flu Plandemic

May 11, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The Food and Drug Administration in the United States is preparing for a bird flu jump to humans that becomes a pandemic. The FDA’s top official says that if this current bird flu does become a pandemic, it could kill up to one in four people. Dr. Robert Califf told a Senate Committee that officials in the …



Read More...