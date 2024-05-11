Vaccinating Your Pets – What You Should Know Part 2 (Videos)

May 11, 2024   |   Tags: , ,
In the previous article, the threat of rabies was discussed as it relates to human exposure from domestic dog bites and other sources. This article will cover in-depth information regarding the rabies vaccine. The core vaccines and non-core vaccines for dogs (DHLPP) will be covered in a future article. Much of what is known regarding …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x