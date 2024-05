Former Trump Lawyer’s TikTok Remarks Criticized by Judge: A Legal Showdown Unfolds

May 12, 2024

Former President Trump's ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, faces criticism from Judge Merchan over his social media comments. Cohen's TikTok appearance in a Trump-in-jail t-shirt sparks concern, affecting witness evidence reactions. Judge Merchan instructs prosecutors to address the issue with Cohen.



