“Guns, Gays, God” and “Bitterly Clinging to Guns and Religion”

“The cultural issues cloud some of their reception of an argument that really is in their interest,” Pelosi said. At a San Francisco fundraiser, Obama tried to explain small-town America to wealthy donors and claimed “it’s not surprising then they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy toward people who aren’t like …



Read More...