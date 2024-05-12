Israeli Attacks Intensify Across Gaza, Rafah Civilians Have Nowhere To Go

Via Middle East Eye

Israeli tanks have moved into eastern Jabalia in northern Gaza following a night of intense bombardment, which has killed some 19 Palestinians and flattened residential blocks, according to health officials.

Israeli fire targeted ambulances near the camp's Unrwa clinic, Wafa news agency is reporting. The Israeli army said that the latest incursion on the camp was to prevent Hamas from "rehabilitating military capabilities" there.

Via Reuters

In other areas of Gaza, Israeli air strikes reportedly killed some 27 Palestinians overnight. In Rafah, 18 Palestinians were killed in air strikes, including several children, according to Wafa.

Wafa is also reporting that the continuing air strikes have killed dozens more in the past few hours, with 12 bodies arriving at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, in northern Gaza.

The director of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Sam Rose, has warned that Palestinians in Rafah are being instructed to evacuate to a nearby "expanded humanitarian area" which is already overcrowded and lacking in essential services.

In an interview with BBC news, Sam Rose explained that al-Mawasi is "essentially sand dunes on the Mediterranean coast that are crowded with hundreds of thousands of people" who have already been displaced.

"There is no water network, there is no infrastructure, sewage, sanitation," he said.

.@BarakRavid @axios sources suggest the Israelis are going to try to salami-slice Rafah to avoid crossing Biden's "red line": https://t.co/ND4EgQ4McI — Sam Heller | سام هيلر (@AbuJamajem) May 10, 2024

Here are some of the latest updates: