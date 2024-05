Italian Tennis Star Camila Giorgi Swaps Court for Lingerie Spotlight: A Glamorous Career Transition

May 12, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Camila Giorgi, the 32-year-old Italian tennis player, retires to focus on her career as a lingerie model. With four WTA championships and a Wimbledon quarterfinal in 2018, she reached a career-high ranking of 26.



Read More...