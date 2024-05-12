Record High Of Hostility & Violence Against Churches In America: So Many Are Playing The Victims & Yet, They Are The Ones Doing The Attacking! Leaves The Church Defenseless

May 12, 2024   |   Tags: , ,
“If you’re not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing.” -X If it is not the sodomites who are playing the victims to those who stand up to their crimes by calling them bigots and haters (Leviticus 18:22), then it …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x