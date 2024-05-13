And So All Israel Shall Be Saved (Video)
May 13, 2024 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosIn this episode, we’ll continue looking at who the Israel of God is by turning to Romans 11. We have been covering this due to Congress’ unconstitutional “antisemitism” bill, which targets Bible-believing Christians and the New Testament. We’ll also lay a video from 1992 concerning Auschwitz and see the evidence laid forth for wartime propaganda. …
