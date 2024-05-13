Lindsey Graham Suggests Nuking Iran And Hamas

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Warmonger in chief Lindsey Graham suggested Sunday that Israel, with the help of the US, should use nuclear weapons on Iran and Hamas fighters in Palestinian territories.

Appearing on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” the Republican Senator asked “Why did we drop two bombs, nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki?”

“To end a war that we couldn’t afford to lose,” Graham continued, adding “You don’t understand, apparently, what Israel is facing. They’re facing three groups: Iran, who has received $80 billion in aid… They’re taking that money to kill all the Jews.”

Graham claimed that Israel is facing a significant threat to its existence, and therefore should do whatever it takes, just as the US did in World War Two.

Lindsey Graham suggests dropping big fat NUKES on Iran and Hamas. Doesn't explain how that would work, just says 'it was ok when we did it to Japan'. Full report here: https://t.co/I5kmBiK9OQ pic.twitter.com/LdHXnNVTYd — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) May 13, 2024

“Why is it okay for America to drop two nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to end their existential threat war?”

Graham continued, adding “Why was it okay for us to do that? I thought it was okay. To Israel, do whatever you have to do to survive as a Jewish state.”

“Give Israel the bombs they need to end the war they can’t afford to lose and work with them to minimise casualties,” Graham urged.

Host Kristen Welker provided some pushback, noting that there are now more advanced weapons that could be deployed, rather than just dropping a big fat nuke, and that there might be an alternative to all out war.

But Graham wasn’t having it, stating “When you’re telling the world you’re going to restrict weapons delivery to the Jewish state who is fighting a three-front war for their survival, it emboldens Iran, it emboldens Hamas.”

It’s hardly surprising coming from Graham, who has been calling for wiping Iran off the face of the Earth for years now. But how exactly is Israel going to nuke Hamas without causing more untold carnage to millions of innocent people, including those in its own country?

