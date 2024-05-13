"Sand Volcano" Emerges In Central Florida

Devo Seereeram, a Consulting Geotechnical Engineer and the owner of Devo Engineering has deemed the anomaly that has emerged in Central Florida to be a "sand volcano".

The issue surfaced at a 300-million-gallon wastewater reservoir located west of State Road 429 in Apopka, near Golden Gem Road. This facility holds water intended for irrigating Apopka, Altamonte Springs, and nearby regions. It stores excess rainwater for use during dry periods, according to FOX 35.

But mother earth has responded that the facility may not be located at the best possible location, Seereeram said: "This is ‘Mother Nature’ telling us we can't do certain things, and we are going to respect that and respond and modify."

Speaking about the facility, Seereeram continued: "It’s one of the most important facilities we can be built in Central Florida. From an environmental standpoint, there's absolutely no way we can keep putting treated wastewater into our streams, directly into the streams anymore."

FOX 35 reported that the construction team excavated too deeply and excessively thinned the land while building the storage area. This overburdened the ground, leading to a collapse similar to snow breaking through a roof.

A sinkhole formed, and the combined air and water pressure ruptured a protective tarp, releasing 130 million gallons of water back into the upper Floridan aquifer and forming a sand volcano.

Devo Engineering has previously addressed similar issues and is planning to reinforce and fill in parts of the land, reducing storage capacity but preventing further sand volcanoes. The engineers are now racing against time to complete the repairs before Central Florida's rainy season begins, the report says.

Seereeram concluded: "Here we have a situation where we have, fortunately, discovered it early. But it gave us enough time. So it was not a catastrophic release of water like a dam failure."

What's the over/under on how long it takes Democrats to blame this obviously man-made anomaly on climate change, before using it to try and pass trillions of dollars in new spending?