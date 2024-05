Study Finds 100% Of Men Cooking On Grill Just Kinda Moving Meat Around And Hoping For The Best

May 13, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WACO, TX — With summer barbecue season about to heat up, a new study has found that a remarkable 100% of men cooking on a grill were just kinda moving meat around and hoping for the best.



