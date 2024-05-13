What do you think? Are they all wrong? Hamas, Israel, Canaan, and genocide

We’ve been bombarded with images of protesters chanting “from the river to the sea” in support of Hamas and Palestinians against Israel. We also have seen a deluge of opposition claiming that this chant is literally a call for genocide of “Jews” (Israelis). The pro-Palestinians are quick to claim that the current war is nothing more than an Israelis genocide of Palestinians – now in Gaza and later in Samaria and Judea (the West Bank). Israel is condemned as “historically denying nationhood to Palestine and Palestinians.”

Who has the right of it?

Mottos like this are catchy memes to trigger people’s emotions. They are ubiquitous throughout history: “Remember the Alamo,” “Remember the Maine,” and “Remember Pearl Harbor” are all American examples.

The claimed denial of Palestinian statehood by Israel is a false one. For more than 70 years, the Israelis have been willing to accept a “two-state solution” but the Arabs in Gaza and the West Bank have rejected that. Rather, they demand publically that the only solution in their eyes is one-state. No Israel.

In the same way, in the last eight months, Israel has agreed to attempted ceasefires in their war with Hamas. But it has been Hamas that has rejected those attempts: in essence demanding that Israel in essence surrender to them: to Hamas.

The chant expresses this idea: the State of Israel has no right to exist. The Hebrews (Jews) have no right to live in the Levant. It may not go as far as Jews have no right to live, but some advocating this seem to push that far.

Does this amount to genocide? Very possibly.

Like fascism and Nazism, genocide’s definition (in the popular mind) is very loose and broad. Most people agree that what the Nazis did to Jews and Gypsies in the 1930s and 1940s was genocide. Many people will agree that the Turks commited genocide on the Armenians and Greeks in Turkey in the 1915-1923 period. Fewer will see Lenin’s and Stalin’s war on the kulaks in the Ukraine and Belarus in the 1918-1930 era as genocide. Few will consider what the Serbs tried to do in the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s was genocide, although many were charged with the crime. Fewer accept that what Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge did in Cambodia in 1975 was. Still fewer, that what Zimbabwe and South Africa are doing to the Boers and English in the last three decades is genocide.

(Note that the Jews and Christians and Muslims of the world should understand what genocide is: it is recorded in the Bible and history. (1) the Assyrians did to the northern Kingdom of Israel in 722 BC (2) the Chaldeans to the southern Kingdom of Judah in 587 BC )3) Romans did to the Judeans in AD 135.)

Common sense and a reasonable knowledge of history argue strongly thus: Many Arab leaders want genocide: the eradication of Israel and the destruction of Israeli society, and the death or exile of every Jew. This also seems to be wanted by organizations like Hamas and the PLO and their Islamic backers in various places (not just Arabs, but Iranians and some Turks and others). The commonality here is their Muslim faith. Not all Muslims want Israel’s destruction: indeed, some Muslims are citizens and soldiers of Israel. But a large number do. And have, since before the modern State of Israel existed. But the Arab hatred goes back far before Islam: back to Mohammed and even back for centuries before that: all the way to Isaac and Ishmael and Isaac’s sons (Jacob and Esau). Yes, more than 4,000 years.

The claim that Israel of 1948-2024 is a “crusader” country or a “colonialist” nation and therefore illegitimate and evil and deserving of destruction is part and parcel of this. The hardcore drivers of these chant are opposed to Israel’s existence.

Please understand. The government of the State of Israel is just another human government in rebellion to God: an enemy to liberty. The people of Israel: Jewish, Muslim, Christian, Druze, etc. are only blessed by God if they do His will: it is not a matter of heredity. The State of Israel makes mistakes – serious ones – in its war with Hamas. Both accidentally and intentionally. And has in the past. But that does not negate the right of the people of Israel to defend themselves against being destroyed: against genocide.

So are the Israelis committing genocide themselves in Gaza and the West Bank? Despite their mistakes, we think not. Why? They could have done so using the same, time-proven techniques of the Third Reich, Soviets, Khmer Rouge, ChiComms, and Turks. But they aren’t. The numbers demonstrate that – even the inflated numbers coming from Hamas that most people accept with little question. Even if 40,000 residents of Gaza have been killed as a result of the war – and even if most of them are civilians and many are actually children: out of a population of 2.3-2.5 million, this is less than 2%. If this is genocide? Then so was the European Theatre of War (1939-1949) by the Allies against the Germans: 7.3 million dead of 69 million living Germans in 1939, according to Germany’s own numbers. That is nearly 11%: about 5 times the claimed dead so far in the Gaza War. No organized and premeditated mass murder.

Other indications of genocide: forced expulsions and exile and captivity: suppression of culture and language and more: induced famine and starvation are not there. Yes, the Israelis want to exterminate Hamas, but that is a political and military organization, not a people or ethnic group. A terrorist organization.

The conclusion: war is bad and human governments – especially aggressors – are evil and the proponents of war. They are the cause and promoters of war and the accompanying death and destruction. Let us deal with that at all levels. The root causes of war? Greed, hatred, and human pride: have to be dealt with on an individual basis.



