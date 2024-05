Will the Fed Lose Control?

May 13, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

According to new reports from the Social Security and Medicare trustees, Social Security and a Medicare fund that pays for hospital expenses will both begin running deficits in 2035 and 2036. Disappointingly, but not surprisingly, Congress was too preoccupied spending billions more on military aid for foreign countries and banning TikTok to pay attention to […]



Read More...