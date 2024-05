37-Year Old Man Pretty Sure He Missed His Calling To Serve On A Ticonderoga-Class Guided Missile Cruiser

May 14, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SAN DIEGO, CA — It was while looking out his conference room window upon the Naval fleet parked in the bay area that local man Daniel McCarty became certain he missed his calling to serve on a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser.



Read More...