As for me and my house…

The sign says it all:

Tyranny is built on lies and fabrications – including lies which are warping of truth. And as with freeways, where you would find such a sign, the wide gate and the broad way is the road to serfdom: you have to take the narrow slip road (exit ramp) if you want truth.

And indeed, “the truth shall make you free” as a very wise and important man once said. But only if you act on the truth. Only if you take the exit and leave the freeway – the broad way – that goes to serfdom: to tyranny and slavery.

The choice is yours. The choice is mine. And we can’t not make that decision, sooner or later.

If you want to learn more about liberty and living free, while resisting tyranny, look up:

F. A. Hayek The Road to Serfdom (Academia.edu – free registration needed) Free download

H. Browne How I found freedom in an unfree world (Summary by Nat Eliason: book online here)

For younger people: The Tuttle Twins series of books and stories



