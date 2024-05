Bud Light Announces Genius Comeback Plan To Wait Until Everyone Who Hates Them Dies Of Old Age

May 14, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

ST. LOUIS, MO — Marketing executives for Anheuser-Busch have announced a comeback plan for their struggling beer brand Bud Light. According to the company, the plan involves waiting several decades until the consumers who currently hate the brand die of old age.



