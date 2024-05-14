Copper Scrappers Target Tesla Superchargers As Metal Prices Soar

In the early 1950s, a notorious bank robber, one of the first fugitives on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list, was asked after his capture: Why did you rob banks?

William Sutton's response: "Because that's where the money is."

Fast-forward to today. Thieves are targeting electric vehicle charging stations because the charging cords at each stall contain a 'gold mine' of copper that can easily be scrapped.

Targeting EV charging stations is nothing new (read here). Still, thieves are noticing copper prices moving higher, mainly due to strained mining supplies and robust demand for powering up America in the digital age. And this trend might spark concern with Elon Musk, as his Tesla Superchargers are being targeted in imploding California.

One Bay Area Supercharger Station had all charging cords severed. This is terrible news for EV drivers rolling up with low battery.

Tesla Supercharger station in Bay Area hit by thieves with every charging cable cut pic.twitter.com/ro38DkJKqQ — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) May 13, 2024

EV blog Teslarati said thieves are targeting Tesla Superchargers across several states:

It now seems this is a new form of attack on Tesla Superchargers, as another identical incident occurred last week in Houston, Texas. Thieves also cut the charging cables in Minneapolis, Minnesota, earlier this year.

This comes as Goldman's Nicholas Snowdon has warned about the entire copper market "moving into extreme tightness."

Prices of Copper are powering higher - preparing for a possible breakout.

How will Musk protect Superchargers from thieves?

More importantly, violent crime and theft are a byproduct of failed social justice warriors in progressive states and metro areas that care very little about law and order and more about the destruction of the country.