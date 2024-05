Maine Kid Who Tried to Kill Cops With Machete is Sentenced

May 14, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The elephant in the room is still ignored. When Trevor Bickford was 19 years old, on Dec. 31, 2022, he ventured down from his home in Wells, Maine, to Times Square. But he was not planning to join with multitudes of New Year’s Eve revelers. Instead, he attacked three NYPD officers with a machete. Last …



Read More...