Watch: Biden Press Secretary Proves Trump Was Correct – Trial Is Connected to 2024 Election

May 14, 2024   |   Tags:

The ongoing use of the legal system to try to imprison former President Donald Trump is indeed about the upcoming November election, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. […] The post Watch: Biden Press Secretary Proves Trump Was Correct - Trial Is Connected to 2024 Election appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x