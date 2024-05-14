Watch: Biden Press Secretary Proves Trump Was Correct – Trial Is Connected to 2024 Election

May 14, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The ongoing use of the legal system to try to imprison former President Donald Trump is indeed about the upcoming November election, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. […] The post Watch: Biden Press Secretary Proves Trump Was Correct - Trial Is Connected to 2024 Election appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...