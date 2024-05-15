Brickbat: Say Your Prayers

May 15, 2024

Following numerous complaints about lengthy response times, Meigs County, Tennessee, commissioners are looking at ways to improve their emergency medical service. But EMS Director Tony Finnell doesn't seem very concerned about the issue: Chattanooga's ABC 9 reported that when he was confronted about response times by a resident at a public meeting, Finnell said, "Ma'am we're all gonna die. My suggestion to you is to get your heart right with God."

