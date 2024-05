Florida Dentist Calls for ‘Annihilation’ of Jews, Could Lose His License

May 15, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Here’s a story that demonstrates how far we have come as a nation from the days when all you had to worry about when going to the dentist was that he might not use enough novocaine. Dr. Fadi Kablawi is a dentist in Miami who doubles as an imam at Masjid As Sunnah An Nabawiyyah …



Read More...