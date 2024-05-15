Glenn Greenwald Makes An Important Prediction On Ukraine

It was Tuesday night that Secretary of State Antony Blinken was leading a bizarre rock anthem as the guitar and vocals front man at a Kiev bar, singing Neil Young’s "Rockin’ in the Free World" — and the internet collectively cringed. But only the next morning, on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared he was canceling all upcoming foreign trips at a moment his forces are getting hammered in the Kharkiv region.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed that all international events scheduled for the coming days be postponed and new dates coordinated. We are grateful to partners for their understanding," said Zelensky’s press secretary Sergii Nykyforov.

Just a quick reminder that you and your family can't afford rent, gas, and groceries because inflation is out of control and your tax dollars are being spent on things like Secretary of State Tony Blinken playing guitar at a bar in Ukraine.



Please be more pissed off. pic.twitter.com/bbyXMuiG0p — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) May 14, 2024

Ukraine’s military leaders are "making all decisions based on comprehensive information. Additional forces are being deployed, reserves are available," Nykyforov stated.

Among the foreign trips which have been postponed were expected visits of Zelensky to Spain and Portugal. Spain has just recently given up at least one of its Patriot missile batteries for Ukraine after considerable pressure from EU and NATO leaders.

Commenting on these developments, journalist Glenn Greenwald has made an important prediction and point...

By this time next year, there will be about 15 people still admitting they supported this bloodshed and debacle of the US blocking diplomatic solutions and instead fueling this futile war in Ukraine.



Everyone else will pretend they opposed it. US war propaganda is always false. https://t.co/VOycKd5QLH — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 15, 2024

He wrote Wednesday, "By this time next year, there will be about 15 people still admitting they supported this bloodshed and debacle of the US blocking diplomatic solutions and instead fueling this futile war in Ukraine."

"Everyone else will pretend they opposed it. US war propaganda is always false," Greenwald concluded.

Indeed this is very similar with how the Iraq war turned out: "everyone" was on board, until they weren't.

And those who had it horribly wrong all along suddenly fell silent and 'forgot' their past gatekeeping and rabid denunciations of the minority 'other side' whose 'unpopular' predictions proved accurate.

...Behold the predictable pattern of US Empire in a long, slow decline.

* * *

A golden oldie...