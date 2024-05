Local Hero Prevents Red Lobster From Closing Down By Continuing To Order Endless Shrimp

May 15, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — After making national headlines with its headquarters announcing that it was closing dozens of locations in multiple states across the country, hero Sam Harrell has kept one Red Lobster's doors open by continuing to order more endless shrimp.



Read More...