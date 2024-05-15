Ohio Removes Numerous Non-Citizens from Voter Rolls, Calls for Biden Administration to Take Action

May 15, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Ohio’s voter rolls are being purged of people who are not U.S. citizens, but Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he needs federal help to do the job thoroughly. […] The post Ohio Removes Numerous Non-Citizens from Voter Rolls, Calls for Biden Administration to Take Action appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...