Rail Union Warns German Train System Turning Into "Battleground" Thanks To Male Migrants

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

The head of a German rail union warns that the country’s train system is turning into a “battleground” thanks to a wave of violence and intimidation being unleashed by male asylum seekers against female staff.

In an interview with Focus Online, Steffi Recknagel, the head of the Railway and Transport Union (EVG) in Thuringia, says that the average day is “sometimes life-threatening” for employees due to the sheer amount of abuse being dished out by migrants.

“I have an average of three employees sitting in my Erfurt office every week for legal advice. They were attacked, spat on, insulted, threatened or pushed,” said Recknagel, adding that female employees are being slapped, kicked, spat at and threatened with being stabbed by the ‘refugees’. “The worst case was that a train attendant was threatened with a knife,” said Recknagel, adding that another was physically attacked from behind and “the air was knocked out of her.”

The union boss said that one stretch of the network was particularly bad, specifically the one frequented by Syrian, Afghan, and Turkish migrants from the local asylum center.

“I drive the Erfurt-Suhl route every day,” said Recknagel.

“And unfortunately, I have to say it like this: It is mostly young men from the initial reception center who misbehave completely on our trains. They always travel in groups and feel strong together.”

Instead of intervening when the migrants engage in violent or threatening behavior towards other passengers, train staff look the other way or even run and hide in locked compartments to avoid becoming the next victim.

“Our people are afraid, very afraid. We have employees who say: If these groups are on the train, then I won’t check tickets. Then, they say they’ll stay at the front with the train driver or lock themselves in their cabin until they get to a safe station and they get out,” said Recknagel.

She noted that nothing ever happens to the migrants who behave in such a manner, with the police largely powerless to step in.

A four page letter sent to Thuringia Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Left Party) complains that female workers have been subjected to “sexist insults and spit on in a disgusting manner,” which includes migrants flashing their genitals.

The letter notes that the chaos is almost entirely the responsibility of “people with a migration background,” including one incident where rival migrants fought a running battle, leaving an entire train compartment covered in blood.

“Our colleague had to continue the journey to the Suhl train station in fear of death and with a railcar that was heavily contaminated with human blood,” states the letter. “We don’t need to talk at this point about the psychological consequences for our still very young colleague and the passengers, given the scenes that could have come from a civil war zone!”

The letter goes on to vent fury about how Germans are being told to embrace “tolerance towards migrants” while being violently attacked by migrants.

“How can you expect citizens of this country to be open to the refugee policy that is being practiced when it happens — practically every day, and not just on public transport! — that we have to witness such violence, brutalization and absolute contempt for our laws and society?”

The Alternative for Germany (AfD), the country’s leading anti-mass migration party which the establishment is trying to ban, responded to the story by asserting, “The railway and transport union in Thuringia is sounding the alarm: Train attendants and railway employees are regularly attacked, spat on, insulted, threatened or beaten.”

As we recently highlighted, foreign migrant suspects are responsible for nearly 6 in 10 violent crimes in Germany according to new figures released by the federal government.

Despite comprising roughly 14.6 per cent of the population, foreign migrants were responsible for 58.5 per cent of all violent crimes.

