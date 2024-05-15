US Futures Coiled Tightly Ahead Of Key CPI Print

Equity futures were set to hold yesterday's gains ahead of today's CPI report, but will move violently either higher or lower after today's CPI number is released, which will either validate or reject Jerome Powell’s latest signals that interest rates will be higher for longer (our CPI preview is here). European and Asian stocks also gained, and the MSCI All Country World Index extended its longest run of gains since January. At 7:15am ET, futures contracts on the S&P 500 were little changed with small-caps catching a bid, while the MSCI All Country World Index extended its longest run of advances since January. Nasdaq 100 futures were also flat after the underlying index hit an all time high on Tuesday. Bond yields are down 1-2bps across the curve with the USD seeing some weakness. Commodities are higher, led by Energy and Precious Metals. On the macro front, both CPI and Retail Sales at 8.30am ET (previews here and here).

Activity in the premarket is muted with even the meme names up "only" low single digits and Mag7 seeing small moves ex-TSLA which is +0.8%. Here are the most prominent pre-market movers:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares soar 24% after the company reported first-quarter sales that exceeded expectations, citing growth in demand for its prescription medications for skin conditions.

Dlocal shares slide 27% after the Uruguayan fintech reported net income for the first quarter that missed the average analyst estimate.

Meme stocks extend their rally into a third day, leading a frenzy affecting other high-risk and heavily shorted companies. GameStop +11%, AMC Entertainment +10%

New York Community Bancorp shares rise 5.9% after the lender agreed to sell about $5 billion in mortgage warehouse loans to JPMorgan. Analysts were positive on the sale, saying that it will boost capital and liquidity and is in keeping with management’s new strategy.

Nextracker shares rise 14% after it provided a fiscal 2025 adj. Ebitda forecast that beat estimates. Given the backlog-driven nature of the business, the growing +$4 billion in backlog “should substantially de-risk 2025 outlooks,” according to analysts at KeyBanc.

Nu Holdings shares gain 6.49% after the parent of Nubank reported record revenue and net income for the first quarter that beat the average analyst estimate. The Brazil-based digital bank has an “open-ended growth opportunity” with a large addressable market, according to KeyBanc analysts.

In other news, overnight China vowed to take “resolute measures” after the Biden administration’s move to increase US tariffs on a wide range of Chinese imports; Bloomberg also reported that China was preparing a soft nationalization of the real estate sector by buying unsold houses to prop up the property market. In other news, Boeing faces possible criminal prosecution after the Justice Department found it violated a deferred-prosecution agreement tied to two fatal crashes half a decade ago.

In the run-up to US consumer price index data, the S&P 500 advanced despite Jerome Powell’s signals that interest rates will be higher for longer and a mixed reading on producer inflation, amid speculation that today's CPI print will come in below estimates: core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, is seen slowing to 0.3% month-on-month, from 0.4%; the core CPI reading is expected to show the lowest annual increase yet this year, in which case the core PCE deflator, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, could also register its lowest reading in 2024. Into the data, Fed-dated OIS price in around 42bp of rate cuts for the year with the first 25bp fully priced in for the November policy meeting (see our preview here for why a lower than expected number seems likely).

“An in-line-with-consensus US core CPI read is discounted and in the price, but that may be enough to promote relief buyers and see the index push higher,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd. “A core CPI read below 0.25% month-on-month and I certainly wouldn’t want to be short.”

A survey conducted by 22V Research showed 49% of investors expect the market reaction to the CPI report to be “risk-on” — while only 27% said “risk-off.”

“A downside surprise seems needed,” said Michael Leister, head of rates strategy at Commerzbank AG. “For one, break-evens have already corrected notably and thus should provide less support for the long-end from here. At the same time, the Fed will remain reluctant to give the all-clear considering the lack of disinflation progress.”

European stocks rallied, led by real estate, telecoms and utilities. The IBEX 35 outperformed while the CAC 40 was flat, lagging peers. In individual stocks, Burberry Group Plc declined after reporting a slump in sales, dragging the consumer goods sector lower. ABN Amro Bank NV dropped more than 5% after unchanged guidance, while Finnish refiner Neste Oyj slumped on a downward revision on sales margins for its renewable products. Here are all the notable European movers:

Merck KGaA shares climb as much as 4.6% after the Germany company reported adjusted Ebitda for the first quarter that beat analyst expectations and forecast a return to organic sales and earnings growth for 2024.

LEG Immobilien shares rise as much as 3.3% after the German real estate firm’s first-quarter results show what analysts describe as a solid start to the year.

Hunting shares surge as much as 23% after the oil field services provider said Ebitda will be at the top-end of its current guidance range thanks to a bumper order from the Kuwait Oil Co.

Keller rises as much as 15% to a record high after the British ground-engineering specialist reported a better-than-expected start to the year and said its annual results will be “materially ahead” of the board’s initial expectations.

InPost shares jump as much as 10% to hit their highest level since September 2021 following a 1Q earnings beat. That was aided by a 22% rise in parcel volumes and guidance for further volume growth in 2Q is seen positive by analysts, as it confirms that the Polish automated parcel locker operator is gaining further market share.

Lundbeck shares gain as much as 7.7%, the most in more than 15 months, after the Danish pharmaceutical group reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter.

SoftwareONE shares rally as much as 6.6% after the Swiss software provider posted solid margin expansion, offsetting slightly below-consensus Ebitda, according to Baader.

Thyssenkrupp drops as much as 8.1%, the most since Feb. 14, after the steel producer reduced its expectations for a second time in three months amid lower steel prices and carbon dioxide trading losses.

ABN Amro shares decline as much as 6.5% after the Dutch bank’s first-quarter results showed a capital ratio that missed analyst estimates, overshadowing more positive aspects of the earnings report.

Burberry shares fall as much as 4.6% after the British luxury-goods maker’s adjusted pretax profit for the full year missed estimates amid a tough backdrop for high-end goods.

Allianz slips as much as 2.2% despite reporting operating profit for the first quarter that beat estimates. Analysts note misses on accident year loss and solvency ratios, amid otherwise in-line results.

Neste shares decline as much as 15% to the lowest level since 2018, after it posted a big downward revision of its renewable products sales margin guidance, which implies cuts to the Finnish refiner’s consensus and signals weaker market conditions, according to analysts.

HelloFresh shares fall as much as 7.2% to a record intraday low Wednesday after JPMorgan downgraded the meal-kit company to neutral from overweight, saying its North America business is still “far from stabilizing.”

The euro-zone economy started the year on a stronger footing than anticipated, growing 0.3% in the three months through March following a shallow recession in the latter half of 2023, data Wednesday confirmed. Yet inflation is likely to backpedal more quickly than previously anticipated, with growth picking up next year, according to the European Commission. In contrast to the likely US path for interest rates, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said that the European Central Bank is very likely to start easing policy at its next policy meeting in June.

Earlier in the session, Asian stocks closed at the highest level since April 2022, as technology shares were lifted by key earnings reports and gains in US peers overnight. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed as much as 0.6%, with Sony providing the biggest boost after announcing strong results and a buyback. Taiwan stocks led gains among regional equity gauges, with shares also rising in Australia. Markets were closed for holidays in Hong Kong and South Korea.

In FX, the dollar extended declines; Norwegian krone and yen outperformed as all G-10 FX rose. US equity futures were steady while

In rates, major global bonds rallied, led by gilts. US 10-year yields dropped to a five-week low of around 4.42% before US CPI data as treasuries were slightly richer across the curve, following wider gains in core European rates where German yields are lower by 4bp to 7bp, outperforming peers. Gains in Treasuries extend Tuesday’s rally as traders set up for Wednesday’s April CPI and retail sales reports. US yields richer by up to 2bp across belly of the curve which outperforms slightly, steepening 5s30s spread by almost 1bp on the day; 10-year yields around 4.42% with bunds and gilts outperforming by 5bp and 3.5bp in the sector.

In commodities, oil held gains after an industry report showed shrinking US stockpiles, overshadowing a softer demand growth outlook by the International Energy Agency for the rest of the year. WTI traded within Tuesday’s range, adding 0.5% to near $78.42. Most base metals trade in the green. Copper futures in New York rallied to a record high after a short squeeze that’s prompted a scramble to divert metal in other regions to US shores. Spot gold was up roughly $15 to trade near $2,373/oz.

Looking at today's calendar, US economic data slate includes May Empire manufacturing, April CPI and retail sales (8:30am New York time), March business inventories and May NAHB housing market index (10am) and March TIC flows (4pm). Fed officials’ scheduled speeches include Barr (10am), Kashkari (12pm) and Bowman (3:20pm)

S&P 500 futures little changed at 5,271.50

STOXX Europe 600 up 0.4% to 523.60

MXAP up 0.6% to 179.55

MXAPJ up 0.6% to 562.20

Nikkei little changed at 38,385.73

Topix little changed at 2,730.88

Hang Seng Index down 0.2% to 19,073.71

Shanghai Composite down 0.8% to 3,119.90

Sensex down 0.2% to 72,945.92

Australia S&P/ASX 200 up 0.3% to 7,753.70

Kospi up 0.1% to 2,730.34

German 10Y yield little changed at 2.49%

Euro up 0.1% to $1.0834

Brent Futures up 0.6% to $82.87/bbl

Gold spot up 0.5% to $2,369.50

US Dollar Index down 0.19% to 104.82

China is considering buying millions of unsold homes to support the property market, people familiar said. Local governments would be asked to purchase units from distressed developers at steep discounts using loans provided by state banks. The offshore yuan strengthened. BBG

The IEA lowered its outlook for crude demand growth this year amid an economic slowdown and mild weather in Europe. Still, annual consumption remains on track to reach a record of more than 103 million barrels a day. The agency kept its estimates for 2025. BBG

The ECB is very likely to start cutting interest rates at its next policy meeting in June, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said. Barring surprise shocks, the ECB remains committed to bringing inflation to its 2% goal by next year from 2.4% currently, he said in an interview on RTL radio on Wednesday. BBG

The Biden administration is encouraging Arab states to participate in a peacekeeping force that would deploy in Gaza once the war ends, in the hope of filling a vacuum in the strip until a credible Palestinian security apparatus is established. FT

The Biden administration notified Congress on Tuesday that it was moving forward with more than $1 billion in new weapons deals for Israel, U.S. and congressional officials said, a massive arms package less than a week after the White House paused a shipment of bombs over a planned Israeli assault on Rafah. WSJ

CPI: We expect a 0.28% increase in April core CPI (vs. 0.3% consensus), corresponding to a year-over-year rate of 3.61% (vs. 3.6% consensus); We think an upward pressure from Car Insurance, a neutral impact from health insurance, and see rent inflation slowing, while OER should remain strong. SPX implied moving into the event is 95bps. GIR

A top official at the Federal Reserve said it was too soon to say that progress bringing down inflation had stalled and said it was appropriate for the Fed to hold rates steady as it awaits evidence that price pressures are easing further. “It’s too early to really conclude that we stalled out or that inflation is going to reverse,” said Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester in an interview Tuesday. “I kind of always suspected that we wouldn’t be able to make as quick progress as we got in the second half last year.” WSJ

Washington is increasingly concerned about Russia’s momentum in Ukraine, although the Pentagon still hopes that once American weapons begin arriving (around July), many of Moscow’s recent gains can be reversed. NYT

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired Petrobras CEO Jean Paul Prates following a dispute over dividend payments. The government is proposing Magda Chambriard to replace him.

APAC stocks traded mostly higher following the momentum from the US where the major indices ultimately gained and the Nasdaq posted a fresh record close with two-way price action seen following PPI data. ASX 200 was led by the mining, materials and healthcare sectors, while participants also digested the recent budget announcement with the government planning to boost spending next year ahead of an election. Nikkei 225 gained but was well off today's best levels with newsflow dominated by earnings releases including from Sony and Sharp, while the Japanese megabanks are also scheduled to announce their results today. Shanghai Comp was pressured after the recent US tariff announcement and with Stock Connect trade shut owing to the holiday closure in Hong Kong, although the real estate industry found solace from news that China is mulling purchases of unsold homes to ease the glut.

PBoC conducted CNY 125bln (CNY 125bln maturing) in 1-year MLF with the rate kept unchanged at 2.50%.

China mulls government purchases of millions of unsold homes from distressed developers at steep discounts to ease the glut, while Beijing is seeking feedback on the preliminary proposal, according to Bloomberg sources.

European bourses, Stoxx600 (+0.2%) are mostly firmer, continuing the positive sentiment seen in APAC trade overnight. European sectors hold a strong positive tilt; Real Estate is the clear outperformer, lifted by post-earning gains in Leg Immobilien (+2.9%). Basic Resources is lifted by broader strength in underlying metals prices. Consumer Products & Services is weighed on by losses in the Luxury sector, namely Burberry (-3.1%). US Equity Futures (ES U/C, NQ U/C, RTY +0.3%) are modestly firmer, attempting to build on the prior session’s advances, though still mindful of the upcoming US CPI & Retail Sales.

CB's Rehn says if the confidence that inflation is approaching its target in a sustainable manner continues to strengthen, the restrictiveness of monpol can be reduced.

European Commission Forecasts (Spring 2024): A gradual expansion amid high geopolitical risks.

Riksbank Minutes: Floden said "Monetary policy will remain contractionary even after a policy rate cut to 3.75 per cent. If these developments continue, it will therefore be appropriate to continue to cut the rate by a few more steps".

DXY has continued its descent below the 105 mark and is approaching its 100DMA at 104.78 ahead of today's US CPI & Retail Sales.

has continued its descent below the 105 mark and is approaching its 100DMA at 104.78 ahead of today's US CPI & Retail Sales. EUR/USD is on firmer footing vs. USD and now above the 1.08 mark, with its 100DMA at 1.0822. EZ-specific updates have been non-incremental for today's session.

is on firmer footing vs. and now above the 1.08 mark, with its 100DMA at 1.0822. EZ-specific updates have been non-incremental for today's session. GBP is a touch firmer vs. peers with nothing in the way of UK-specific drivers. As such, the dollar side of the equation will likely prove more pivotal. A dovish CPI print could see GBP/USD test the May high at 1.2634.

is a touch firmer vs. peers with nothing in the way of UK-specific drivers. As such, the dollar side of the equation will likely prove more pivotal. A dovish CPI print could see GBP/USD test the May high at 1.2634. Antipodeans are both performing well vs. the USD with some support seen after reports that China is mulling purchases of unsold homes to ease the glut; has helped prop up metals prices. AUD/USD has printed a new high for the month at 0.6651.

are both performing well vs. the with some support seen after reports that China is mulling purchases of unsold homes to ease the glut; has helped prop up metals prices. has printed a new high for the month at 0.6651. A two-way reaction for the SEK post-CPI. Initially, EUR/SEK moved lower from 11.6760 to 11.6520 with the focus likely on the hot ex-energy M/M. However, this swiftly retraced with EUR/SEK surpassing pre-release levels and going as high as 11.7035 given the slight uptick in the headline Y/Y was less than expected.

USTs are firmer by a handful of ticks at a fresh WTD peak of 109-07+, with the complex continuing to build on the post-PPI gains; data which whilst is hawkish at first-glance, contained some softer components relevant to the US PCE.

are firmer by a handful of ticks at a fresh WTD peak of 109-07+, with the complex continuing to build on the post-PPI gains; data which whilst is hawkish at first-glance, contained some softer components relevant to the US PCE. Gilts are the modest outperformer as the complex continues to pick up from Wednesday's PPI-induced downside, alongside broader fixed benchmarks, and as the dovish commentary from Pill remains the main development for the Gilt market in recent sessions. Gilts holding above 98.0 at a fresh WTD peak of 98.18.

are the modest outperformer as the complex continues to pick up from Wednesday's PPI-induced downside, alongside broader fixed benchmarks, and as the dovish commentary from Pill remains the main development for the Gilt market in recent sessions. holding above 98.0 at a fresh WTD peak of 98.18. Bund price action is in-fitting with peers, but less-so than Gilts. Bunds are holding just above the 131.00 mark and matching the 131.13 double-top from Monday & Tuesday; price action was little reactive to the dual-tranche 30yr Bund auction, which was strong.

Crude is in the green with magnitudes comparable to equity performance as the complex appears to be following the overall risk tone and perhaps taking some impetus from USD downside into CPI. Brent July currently holds around USD 82.80/bbl, whilst WTI hovers USD 76.50.

is in the green with magnitudes comparable to equity performance as the complex appears to be following the overall risk tone and perhaps taking some impetus from USD downside into CPI. July currently holds around USD 82.80/bbl, whilst hovers USD 76.50. Gas benchmarks outperform after commentary from the QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies CEO around significant gas demand and there being no chance of a LNG surplus currently.

outperform after commentary from the QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies CEO around significant gas demand and there being no chance of a LNG surplus currently. Precious metals are supported given the cooler-take from PPI for CPI/PCE and after Chair Powell's comments on the readings. XAU around USD 2372/oz, just shy of last week's USD 2378/oz peak.

are supported given the cooler-take from PPI for CPI/PCE and after Chair Powell's comments on the readings. around USD 2372/oz, just shy of last week's USD 2378/oz peak. Base metals are entirely in the green with sentiment lifted amid reports of further Chinese support measures.

are entirely in the green with sentiment lifted amid reports of further Chinese support measures. IEA OMR : cuts 2024 oil demand growth forecast by 140k BPD to 1.1mln BPD, 2025 demand expected to grow by 1.2mln BPD (vs. prev. forecast of 1.1mln BPD). 2024 demand forecast lowered due to weak deliveries, notably in Europe, shifted Q1 OECD demand into contraction. World oil supply to rise by 580k BPD in 2024 to a record 102.7mln BPD. Oil market looks more balanced in 2024. Even in the event that OPEC+ voluntary production cuts were to remain, global oil supply could rise by 1.8mln BPD in 2025 compared to the 580k BPD rise in 2024.

: cuts 2024 oil demand growth forecast by 140k BPD to 1.1mln BPD, 2025 demand expected to grow by 1.2mln BPD (vs. prev. forecast of 1.1mln BPD). 2024 demand forecast lowered due to weak deliveries, notably in Europe, shifted Q1 OECD demand into contraction. World oil supply to rise by 580k BPD in 2024 to a record 102.7mln BPD. Oil market looks more balanced in 2024. Even in the event that OPEC+ voluntary production cuts were to remain, global oil supply could rise by 1.8mln BPD in 2025 compared to the 580k BPD rise in 2024. US Energy Inventory Data (bbls): Crude -3.1mln (exp. -0.5mln), Cushing -0.6mln, Gasoline -1.3mln (exp. +0.5mln), Distillate +0.3mln (exp. +0.8mln).

Explosion was reported after a drone attack at Russia's Rostov fuel depot, according to Russian agencies.

A Hezbollah commander was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a car in southern Lebanon's Tyre, according to two Lebanese security sources cited by Reuters.

according to two Lebanese security sources cited by Reuters. Iraqi armed factions targeted an Israeli military target in Eilat with drones, according to Sky News Arabia.

according to Sky News Arabia. US President Biden would veto the Israeli bill on the floor this week, according to Punchbowl citing the White House. It was separately reported that the US State Department moved USD 1bln weapons aid for Israel to a congressional review process, according to a senior official cited by Reuters.

according to Punchbowl citing the White House. according to a senior official cited by Reuters. Israel's Defence Minister Galliant set to to give security briefing to press at 16:00 BST/11:00ET.

Ukrainian officials are making a new push to get the Biden administration to lift its ban on using US-made weapons to strike inside Russia, according to POLITICO.

according to POLITICO. France and Netherlands seek EU sanctions on global financial institutions that help Russia's military, according to a proposal seen by Reuters.

according to a proposal seen by Reuters. Russian President Putin said Russia and China are promoting the prosperity of both nations through expanded equal and mutually beneficial cooperation, as well as noted that Russian-Chinese economic ties have great prospects. Furthermore, Putin said China clearly understands the roots of the Ukraine crisis and its global geopolitical impact, while he is open to a dialogue on Ukraine, but added that such negotiations must take into account the interests of all countries involved in the conflict, including theirs, according to Xinhua.

Furthermore, Putin said according to Xinhua. North Korean leader Kim oversaw a tactical missile weapon system on Tuesday, according to KCNA.

08:30: April CPI MoM, est. 0.4%, prior 0.4%

08:30: April CPI YoY, est. 3.4%, prior 3.5%

08:30: April CPI Ex Food and Energy MoM, est. 0.3%, prior 0.4%

08:30: April CPI Ex Food and Energy YoY, est. 3.6%, prior 3.8%

08:30: April Retail Sales Advance MoM, est. 0.4%, prior 0.7%

08:30: April Retail Sales Ex Auto MoM, est. 0.2%, prior 1.1%

08:30: April Retail Sales Control Group, est. 0.1%, prior 1.1%

08:30: May Empire Manufacturing, est. -10.0, prior -14.3

10:00: March Business Inventories, est. -0.1%, prior 0.4%

10:00: May NAHB Housing Market Index, est. 50, prior 51

16:00: March Total Net TIC Flows, prior $51.6b

DB's Jim Reid concludes the overnight wrap

Markets had been on course to continue their quiet holding pattern ahead of today's CPI but a late positive burst powered the S&P 500 (+0.48%) to within a whisker of its all-time high and the NASDAQ (+0.75%) to a new peak, while the 10yr treasury yield (-4.7bps) fell to its lowest level since the last CPI print on April 10. There weren’t obvious drivers, but perhaps the absence of bad news was enough to inject some relief into markets. Y esterday’s PPI data didn't really move the needle much with a notable beat balanced by some notable down revisions and some of the details being neutral for core PCE. So the focus will now shift to April's CPI after 3 upside surprises in a row for core CPI. Don't forget US retail sales as well, released at the same time.

For now at least, the Fed continue to stick to their recent message with Chair Powell yesterday saying that “we’ll need to be patient and let restrictive policy do its work”. So there was little acknowledgement that rate cuts were happening anytime soon, but Powell also didn’t dial up the hawkishness either. That narrative was supported by the PPI print for April, which was a distinctly mixed bag. On the negative side, headline PPI came in at a monthly +0.5% (vs. +0.3% expected), and the measure excluding food, energy and trade was also up +0.4% (vs. +0.2% expected). But in more positive news, the previous month’s headline PPI was revised down three-tenths to show a -0.1% decline. And on top of that, the components that feed into the Fed’s target measure of PCE were more neutral. For instance, portfolio management services were up +3.9%, but domestic airfares came down -4.7%.

For today, our US economists are expecting headline CPI to come in at +0.37%, and core CPI to be at +0.29%. The last three core CPI prints each came in at +0.4%, so this would be a deceleration. But even if those forecasts are realised, the 3m annualised rate for core CPI would still be running at +4.1%, so not the sort of territory where the Fed would ordinarily be cutting rates. For the year-on-year numbers, those forecasts would push the headline CPI rate down to 3.4%, and the core CPI rate to 3.6%. Click here for our US economists’ full preview, along with how to sign up for their webinar immediately afterwards.

Ahead of that, markets turned more upbeat yesterday, with the S&P 500 (+0.48%) closing within two tenths of a percent of its all-time high on March 28. Tech stocks outperformed, with the Magnificent 7 (+1.01%) reaching a new all-time high, led by Tesla (+3.29%) and Nvidia (+1.06%). But the equity rally was broad-based, with the small-cap Russell 2000 up +1.14%. The advance of the S&P 500 was earlier held back by several defensive sectors, with energy stocks (-0.13%) one of the weaker performers as Brent crude oil prices (-1.18%) closed at a 2-month low of $82.38/bbl. Meanwhile in Europe, the STOXX 600 (+0.15%) just about made it up to an all-time high, as the index posted an 8th consecutive advance for the first time since 2021.

The other notable story in the equity space came from several meme stocks, with GameStop up +60.1% on the day, building on its +74.4% advance on Monday. It's now up to $48.75 having traded as low as $10 in late April. Similarly, AMC Entertainment was up +31.98%, whilst Blackberry gained +11.94%.

For sovereign bonds, there was a divergent performance yesterday, with Treasuries rallying whilst most of Europe sold off. Yields on 10yr Treasuries fell by -4.7bps to 4.44%. By contrast, yields on 10yr bunds (+3.8bps), OATs (+3.9bps) and BTPs (+2.6bps) all moved a bit higher on the day. Those moves came in spite of comments from the ECB’s Knot that “June will be a good opportunity to make a first move in removing restriction”, which helped to cement the view that the ECB are moving towards a rate cut at their next meeting. In the UK, gilts saw a relative outperformance, with the 10yr yield down -0.1bps, which came as the unemployment rate ticked up a tenth to 4.3% over the three months to March. Moreover, BoE chief economist Pill sounded open to a rate cut, saying that it was “not unreasonable to believe that through the summer we will begin to see enough confidence in the decline in persistence that bank rate will come under consideration”.

In other news yesterday, we had confirmation that the US were imposing fresh tariffs on $18bn of Chinese imports, including steel and aluminium, semiconductors, and EVs. In fact, the t ariff on EVs will go up from 25% to 100%. Some of the new tariffs will take effect this year, but others won’t happen until 2026. The move comes ahead of November’s presidential election, but both parties have taken a much tougher stance on China over recent years, and Biden has kept most of Trump’s previous tariffs in place. Indeed, Trump himself said at a rally on Saturday that “I will put a 200% tax on every car that comes in from those plants”. So the direction has been towards a more protectionist stance on trade from both parties. Our China economist has written about the potential impact on the domestic macro landscape here.

Asian equity markets are mixed this morning with the Nikkei (+0.18%) and the S&P/ASX 200 (+0.47%) trading higher while Chinese markets are lagging with the CSI (-0.27%) and the Shanghai Composite (-0.17%) both trading slightly lower after the new US tariffs announced yesterday on an array of Chinese imports. Elsewhere, stock markets in South Korea and Hong Kong are shut for a public holiday. US equity futures are slightly higher with Treasuries fairly flat.

In monetary policy action, the PBOC kept the one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) unchanged at 2.50%. This came despite weaker money supply numbers than expected overnight although Bloomberg are running a story suggesting China are working on a plan to buy up unsold homes to shore up the property sector. Moving ahead, markets will move their focus to China’s industrial production and retail sales data due on Friday.

Looking at yesterday’s other data, the German ZEW survey improved in May, with the expectations component up to 47.1 (vs. 46.4 expected), whilst the current situation reading moved up to -72.3 (vs. -75.9 expected). For the current situation that’s a 9-month high, and for the expectations component, that’s a 2-year high, which was last surpassed in February 2022.

To the day ahead now, and data releases include the US CPI report for April, along with retail sales for April and the NAHB’s housing market index for May. From central banks, we’ll hear from the ECB’s Rehn, Muller, Villeroy and Makhloufi, along with the Fed’s Kashkari and Bowman.