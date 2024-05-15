While Criminals Block Roads, Woman Gets 5 Years in Prison for Protesting Abortion

One system. Two sets of rules. One system. Two sets of rules. Eco-terrorists have attacked priceless works of art and history. Hamas supporters have blocked roads, bridges, and airports. They’ve shut down campuses and assaulted students and faculty. And all of it has gone unpunished. But one woman is going to prison for almost 5 years for …



Read More...