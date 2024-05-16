Brickbat: Never Low Prices

The French government has banned supermarkets from offering discounts of more than 34 percent on shampoo, toilet paper, toothpaste, and other personal items. The law effectively bans "buy one, get one" discounts, and it has applied to all food items since March 2023. Supporters of the law say it protects small stores that cannot compete on price with large retailers.

