Doctor Who Had Terminal Diagnosis Becomes Cancer-Free After First-of-Its-Kind Treatment
May 16, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
A renowned Australian pathologist and oncologist is cancer-free a year after he became the first subject of his own experimental therapy to fight an aggressive form of brain cancer that […] The post Doctor Who Had Terminal Diagnosis Becomes Cancer-Free After First-of-Its-Kind Treatment appeared first on The Western Journal.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments