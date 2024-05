Edited Version of CFPB v. CFSAA for the 2024 Barnett-Blackman Supplement

I have finished editing CFPB v. CFSAA for the 2024 Barnett-Blackman supplement. I compressed about 60 pages down to 17 pages. You can download it here.

I will have more to say about this case in another post.

