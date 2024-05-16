Google's Smartphone Loyalty Problem

Google's latest smartphone, the Pixel 8a went on sale this week - a more affordable version of October's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, with which the tech giant aims to wrestle more of the market out of Apple's and Samsung's hands.

While the devices and their AI-driven software may well win over new customers, Statista's Martin Armstrong reports that data from the Statista Consumer Insights survey suggests Google's biggest battle could be to hold onto the ones they've already got.

When asked how likely they were to change to a different smartphone brand at the next opportunity, over half of the Google users surveyed in the United States said this was likely or very likely. As this infographic shows though, this isn't representative of a fickle customer base in the smartphone segment generally but a real problem for the company to address.

Apple, the kings of tech brand loyalty had the opposite result: 50 percent of their users said it was unlikely or very unlikely that they will switch brands.

Samsung can't quite boast that figure, but a solid 44 percent said they plan to stick to the company in the future.