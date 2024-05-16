Industrial Production Disappoints, Manufacturing Contracts As Downward Revisions Continue
May 16, 2024 | Tags: ZEROHEDGEIndustrial Production Disappoints, Manufacturing Contracts As Downward Revisions Continue
Tyler Durden Thu, 05/16/2024 - 09:26
US industrial production was unchanged MoM in April (weaker than the modest 0.1% increase expected) and following a downward revision in March from +0.4% to +0.1% MoM. The downward revision and weak print left IP down 0.4% YoY...
Source: Bloomberg
11 of the last 13 months have seen negative downward revisions to Industrial Production...
Source: Bloomberg
Capacity Utilization fell further to 78.4%...
Source: Bloomberg
Manufacturing was even worse with a 0.3% decline MoM (worse than expected) dragging production down 0.5% YoY...
Source: Bloomberg
Not exactly the 4.0% GDP-inspiring data many had hoped for.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments