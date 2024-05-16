Million Texans Without Power As Storm Topples Transmission Towers 

Million Texans Without Power As Storm Topples Transmission Towers 

Powerful storms tore through eastern Texas on Thursday evening, decimating transmission towers and plunging over a million residents into darkness. 

"Severe thunderstorms moving across the Houston metro area have a history of producing damaging winds! This destructive storm will contain wind gusts to 80 MPH! A tornado is possible!" the National Weather Service of Houston wrote on X.

X users shared shocking footage of transmission towers that were toppled by the storm. 

According to poweroutage.us, more than a million Texans are without power, mainly in the eastern part of the state. 

The Texas power grid can't catch a break.

