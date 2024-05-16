Million Texans Without Power As Storm Topples Transmission Towers

Powerful storms tore through eastern Texas on Thursday evening, decimating transmission towers and plunging over a million residents into darkness.

"Severe thunderstorms moving across the Houston metro area have a history of producing damaging winds! This destructive storm will contain wind gusts to 80 MPH! A tornado is possible!" the National Weather Service of Houston wrote on X.

⚠️⚠️Severe thunderstorms moving across the Houston metro area have a history of producing damaging winds! This destructive storm will contain wind gusts to 80 MPH! A tornado is possible!



TAKE COVER NOW, away from windows. Head to the lowest floor. — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) May 16, 2024

X users shared shocking footage of transmission towers that were toppled by the storm.

Pics from emergency management in #HarrisCounty show extensive damage to electrical infrastructure. Power out for nearly 1/3 of county and over 750k+ for all of #Texas and growing. #houston @CNN pic.twitter.com/5taRn2441f — Derek Van Dam (@VanDamCNN) May 17, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: Nearly a Million are without Power as Powerful Storms Move through with 80-117 mph Winds Toppling large transmission power lines and Shattering skyscrapers Windows



📌#Houston | #Texas



Currently nearly 935,000 customers in Houston Texas are without power with the… pic.twitter.com/LiSbmRhiib — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 17, 2024

According to poweroutage.us, more than a million Texans are without power, mainly in the eastern part of the state.

The Texas power grid can't catch a break.