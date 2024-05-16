Podcast: Jesus’ Lost Philosophy

It would be hard to overstate how important I think this is, and not just for Christians. This concept is deeply radical: If it doesn’t jar you, you probably haven’t grasped it. And at the same time it’s deeply transformational. I know that once I wrapped my mind around it, one important understanding after another followed behind it. The philosophy that Jesus left us – not a theology, but a philosophy – stands ready to revolutionize human life. [audio mp3="https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/parallelsociety/PS_020.mp3"][/audio] Listen on Google Play Music Listen on iTunes Listen on stitcher Listen on TuneIn


