Romney Says Biden Should Have "Immediately" Pardoned Trump To Be "Big Guy"

Trump-hating Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney says President Joe Biden should have "immediately" pardoned former President Donald Trump as a power play to look like "the big guy."

"[Biden] should have fought like crazy to keep this prosecution from going forward," Romney told MSNBC. "It was a win-win for Donald Trump."

"You may disagree with this, but had I been President Biden when the Justice Department brought on indictments, I would have immediately pardoned him. I’d have pardoned President Trump," he added. "Why? Well, because it makes me, President Biden, the big guy and the person I pardoned a little guy."

According to Romney, President Lyndon B. Johnson set the precedent for such a move, and that Biden could have urged New York prosecutors in the hush money case to drop the charges.

"I have been around for a while. If LBJ had been president and he didn’t want something like this to happen, he’d have been all over that prosecutor, saying, ‘You better not bring that forward or I’m gonna drive you out of office,’" said the Utah Republican.

Romney also slammed Republican Trump loyalists for showing up to the courthouse to show support for the former president.

"I think it’s a terrible fault for our country to see people attacking our legal system — that’s an enormous mistake," Romney continued. "I think it’s also demeaning for people to quite apparently try and run for vice president by donning a red tie and standing outside the courthouse. It’s just — I’d have felt awkward."

Of note, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) and Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) have all attended court this week. Trump VP hopefuls Doug Burgum and Vivek Ramaswamy have also shown up.

On Thursday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) joined the action.

Trump has more Republican lackeys, including Gaetz, dressed in Trump costumes behind him in court today pic.twitter.com/PHETnzAZsA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 16, 2024