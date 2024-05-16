Russia Orders UK Defense Attaché Out Of The Country In Tit-For-Tat

Russia has hit back at the UK's latest diplomatic moves against Moscow, on Thursday ordering the expulsion of the British defense attache from the country.

"The defense attaché at the British Embassy in Moscow, A. T. Coghill, has been declared persona non grata. He must leave the territory of the Russian Federation within a week," Russia's foreign ministry said.

UK Embassy, Moscow, via TASS

It follows the UK first expelling Moscow's defense attache from British soil earlier this month as he was accused of being "an undeclared military intelligence officer." Russia blasted it as a lie, and its top diplomat overseeing military affairs was forced to leave.

The Kremlin is now threatening further diplomatic escalation while complaining about London's "unfriendly," "anti-Russian" and politically motivated recent actions.

The British government has of late quietly launched a pressure campaign on Russian diplomatic facilities and personnel in the UK, with Interior Minister James Cleverly recently briefing parliament that multiple Russian-owned properties will be downgraded from having diplomatic status and protections.

Cleverly alleged that Russian sites in Sussex as well as in London will see their diplomatic immunity removed. Cleverly told parliament that "we believe have been used for intelligence purposes."

As we detailed this week, British intelligence has gone so far as to accuse Putin of plotting 'physical attacks' on British soil and NATO sites.

France has said it’s considering sending ground troops to Ukraine.



The U.K. greenlit Ukraine’s use of British weapons to strike Russia.



Is it a mystery why Russia ordered tactical nuclear weapons drills? pic.twitter.com/0eaVZZSZK7 — System Update (@SystemUpdate_) May 7, 2024

There have been a spate of new accusations of specific attacks on UK infrastructure being linked to Russia. For example The Telegraph writes that "Last week, a British man was charged with an arson attack in London and accused by prosecutors of working for Wagner Group, the Russian paramilitary organization."