Today in Supreme Court History: May 16, 1918

May 16, 2024 | Tags: Politics, REASON

5/16/1918: The Sedition Act of 1918 is enacted. The Supreme Court upheld prosecutions brought under this law in Schenck, Debs, and Abrams.

