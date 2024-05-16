Unsold Teslas Pile-Up In Mall Parking-Lots, Big Discounts Likely

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

Tesla is renting parking lots to store thousands of vehicles. This helps explain the mass layoffs.

Tesla Cranking Out Cars, But to Where?

Please consider Tesla’s Storing Unsold Inventory In An Abandoned Mall Parking Lot

Parking lots full of Tesla vehicles are becoming impossible to ignore as the electric automaker seemingly can’t sell enough cars and trucks to match its rate of production. According to its own figures, the electric automaker produced 46,561 more vehicles than it delivered to customers during the first quarter of 2024. Where are all these cars going? Parking lots at its factories, malls and airports. Recent drone footage from the automaker’s Fremont, California factory shows that cars are still rolling off the assembly lines at a high rate to fill the site’s lots. Things aren’t different on the other side of the Atlantic. Neuhardenberg, a small town in Germany of less than 3,000 residents, is complaining about the noise Tesla transporters are making as the company parks cars at the nearby regional airport.

Spotlight Germany

From the above link …

The residents of Neuhardenberg and the surrounding communities are annoyed by the traffic noise: many trucks loaded with Tesla cars drive across the streets to the airport where the cars are stored. It should continue like this at least until June. Around Neuhardenberg the rural peace is over: columns of trucks from the Tesla factory in Grünheide thunder across the streets several times an hour. The reason: Since last summer, the nearby regional airport has been used as a parking area for Tesla vehicles. The contract between Tesla and the airport operator runs until June 2024. It is still unclear whether it will be extended. The people of Neuhardenberg will have to continue to adapt to the trucks.

In Preparation for Next Phase of Growth

On April 15, I noted Elon Musk Fires 10 Percent of Tesla Workforce, Prepares for “Next Phase of Growth”

Preparing for Growth Preparing for growth by firing working is like trying to lose weight by stocking the pantry with more potato chips.

Sales Must Be Imploding

On May 6, I commented Another Round of Mass Firings at Tesla, Sales Must Be Imploding

Tesla announced yet another round of layoffs today. News came in the typical way, an email starting “Dear Employee”. It seems “Dear Ex-Employee” would be more fitting.

FSD Vaporware

Ever since 2016, Musk has been promising “Full Self-Driving FSD” within a year.

Clearly this is 4-D chess … in an attempt to hide the vaporware. Full Self Driving (FSD) is nonexistent, but promised “next year”, every year since 2016.

I’m old school and don’t know 4d chess but Tesla is fascinating with it entering the quadrillion dollar robotaxi segment in 3 months and undergoing another road of layoffs while fsd is the future of passenger cars too. Almost like it’s all vaporware and $tsla makes things up https://t.co/HnT9EhYtm4 — jbulltard (@jbulltard1) May 6, 2024

Musk labels his offering as FSD right now despite numerous complaints from the Department of Transportation. The term is ridiculous at present.

If the Biden administration did not want this so badly, FSD may have been pulled.

Tiresome Lies

Musk statements are no longer best viewed as excessive hype, but rather tiresome lies.

For four years running, Musk promised to make 50,000 electric semis. Tesla delivered a grand total of 100.

The cybertruck is a joke. I expect musk will abandon it. 50,000 semis a year. Forget about it.

Elon Musk has bet it all on the EV taxi despite the fact its FSD is true vaporware.

Good News at Ford

Please note Ford Loses $132,000 on Each EV Produced

The good news was Ford sales were down 20 percent holding the losses to $1.3 billion.

BYD Unveils the “Shark” a Plug-in Hybrid Pickup Truck Built in Mexico

The Chinese automaker BYD (Build Your Dreams) announces a 700-mile range PHEV that will be built in Mexico, this year.

That 700-mile range includes the gas engine. I do not have specks on the EV milage stand alone.

For discussion, please see BYD Unveils the “Shark” a Plug-in Hybrid Pickup Truck Built in Mexico

Meanwhile, Back in Mexico Back in Mexico, Tesla, Ford, Nissan, and other automakers have announced the construction or expansion of facilities. Despite everyone rushing to Mexico to build the cars and Trucks that we need to reduce fossil fuel consumption, Biden is going to quadruple taxes on them.

Let’s see how good these vehicles are before we go gaga over them. But at least they aren’t vaporware.

Here’s the final irony Biden Wants EVs so Badly That He Will Quadruple Tariffs on Them

As a result, US consumers will overpay so much, that few people will want them despite huge subsidies. This is why you lose $132,000 on each EV.