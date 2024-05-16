Was It Known In 1977 That Breast Cancer & Mastectomies Could Be A Thing Of The Past & Was Covered Up? (Video)

May 16, 2024   |   Tags: , ,
In this enlightening episode, John Richardson from VitaminB174U.com joins me to introduce you to another doctor, who in 1977 revealed similar findings in studies to Richardson’s father that laetrile/amygdalin/Vitamin B17 was effective at treating cancer, but Big Pharma, the Mockingbird media and others sought to drown out the truth. Now, that truth is rising again, …


