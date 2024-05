Kevin Spacey Interview: ‘I’ve Learned’ And ‘I Want To Get Back To Work’

May 17, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Hollywood stars Sharon Stone and Liam Neeson defend Kevin Spacey amidst sexual assault allegations. Stone and Neeson express support for Spacey's return to work, while Neeson describes him as a good man with a sensitive character.



Read More...