NBC Animal Documentary Claims "This Is A Queer Planet"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

A documentary set to be broadcast by NBC asserts that we live on a “queer planet,” in which homosexuality is widespread in the animal kingdom and there are more than two genders.

Yes, really.

The documentary, set to be aired on June 6, features one “expert” stating, “Everything you were taught as a kid is wrong.”

“Gay penguins, bisexual lions, sex changing clown fish,” the narration, voiced by gay actor Andrew Rannells, claims are all evidence that “this is a queer planet.”

"Queer Planet" will be released in June.



The documentary by NBC is focused on "LGBTQI+ tolerance" among the animal kingdom…



No, this is not satire. pic.twitter.com/sf9ES6bXuG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 16, 2024

The trailer then shows two women, one with blue hair, asserting that “Queerness has always existed” and that “It’s only in humans that we have such a stigma about it.”

Apparently, this “stigma” revolves around having it shoved in your face 24/7 on television, TV commercials, within the education system, and publicly shaming or even arresting and prosecuting anyone who doesn’t embrace it.

“The idea of just having two fixed sexes is clearly out of style,” the narration continues, with another short haired woman with tattoos claiming, “Mother nature is pretty open minded.”

Nature is apparently “full of queer surprises,” according to the documentary.

I’m not sure that aspiring to behave like animals is quite the win that LGBT activists think it is.

Animals practice all kinds of behaviors which if they were mimicked by humans would lead to the collapse of civilization.

Lions practice infanticide and many other species eat their own offspring, should we start normalizing that too?

Dolphins torture and murder porpoises for fun, should we do the same?

Sea otters rape and murder baby seals, should we follow suit?

Explorer George Murray Levick documented how Adelie penguins gang-rape females and have sex with the ground, other males, and dead females lying frozen. Should we normalize necrophilia?

Tiger sharks kill their own siblings in the womb, while hyena cubs start fighting and killing each other as soon as they are born, is that to be celebrated?

Cats and other animals engage in wilfully sadistic behavior for fun, should humans emulate that too?

The narrative used to be that while homosexuality does occur within the animal kingdom, it is more about base sexual gratification and has little to do with advancing a species.

In order to abolish the “stigma” surrounding homosexuality in humans (which doesn’t exist since it’s promoted everywhere), that narrative is now apparently changing.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.