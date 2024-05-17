Santa Monica Homeless Man Slapped With Felony Charges After Dragging Jogger By Ponytail

Authored by Sophie Li via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

A homeless man in Santa Monica was arrested earlier this week after allegedly dragging a female jogger by her ponytail across a beach path in what the victim believes to have been a failed attempt at sexual assault.

Malcolm Jimmy Ward, Jr., 48. (Courtesy of Santa Monica Police Department)

Malcolm Jimmy Ward, Jr., 48, is currently being held without bail, the Santa Monica Police Department said in a May 16 statement.

Officers responded to reports of an assault on the 2000 block of Ocean Front Walk around 7 a.m. May 13. Upon arrival, they found both the victim and suspect near public restrooms, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said. He has been charged with felony counts of kidnapping, assault with intent to commit rape, and violation of parole.

According to CBS News, the victim, identified as a Venice resident, was jogging at around 7:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of Ocean Front Walk, when the suspect approached her from behind and grabbed her ponytail, causing her to fall to the ground.

The suspect allegedly dragged her several feet toward the restroom. Several witnesses intervened in the attack and contacted the police, according to authorities. The woman suffered minor injuries.

“The victim believed that the suspect intended to sexually assault her,” police said.

According to police, Mr. Ward was on parole for assault with a deadly weapon at the time of the arrest and is homeless.