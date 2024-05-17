Watch: Chief Economic Adviser Refuses To Admit Biden Is Lying About Inflation

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Joe Biden’s chief economic advisor refused to admit Thursday that the president keeps telling a huge lie by claiming that inflation was at 9 percent when he took office when it was really at 1.4 percent and shot up to 9 percent under Biden himself.

During an interview on Fox Business, host Neil Cavuto grilled Jared Bernstein, and told him directly “you’re lying,” and “just as bad” as Biden when he tried to dodge the matter.

CAVUTO: Why does Biden keep claiming inflation was 9% when he took office — when it was actually 1.4%?



BERNSTEIN: "The president talked about how concerned he was for households struggling with prices."



CAVUTO: "That's not what I asked you. Why does he keep misrepresenting… pic.twitter.com/lMaKNfeSOV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 16, 2024

After Biden took office inflation surged to rates unseen since the early 1980s, peaking at an annual rate of 9.1 percent in June 2022, a full 17 months after he became president.

Yet, he keeps claiming it was ALREADY at 9 percent and that he inherited a weakened economy from Trump.

“Jared, why does he keep saying that?” Cavuto asked, following up “You’re the head of the Council of Economic Advisers. Do you ever whisper in his ear, ‘Mr. President, just to be technical about it, it wasn’t at 9% when you assumed office, it was 1.4%. It got as high as 9% in 2022, you brought it down from that, but it was never ever ever 9% when you came into office.’ So why does he keep saying it?”

Bernstein responded “Well, first of all, let me point out that in that very quote you played, the president talked about how concerned he was, uh, for households struggling with prices that he consistently—”

“That’s not what I asked you. That’s not what I asked you,” Cavuto interjected, again asking “Why does he keep misrepresenting this?”

“He’s making the point, uh, that that factors that caused inflation to climb to 9% were in place when he took office,” Bernstein claimed.

Credit to Cavuto, he was having none of it.

“No, that’s not what he said! He said it was at 9%… So if I can’t trust him with quoting data in real-time, why should I believe what he’s talking about now?”

“No it wasn’t — it was not at that! You’re almost as bad as he is,” Cavuto further charged when Bernstein attempted to claim that the annual inflation in 2021 was “about 9 percent.”

“Why can’t you just say, ‘It was high, it got as high as 9%’ — you’d be accurate in saying that — And we have now brought it down, or were struggling around the 3% area, but it’s better than it was,’” Cavuto continued.

“But instead to hang it on his predecessor that you inherited something that was through the roof when we were in the middle of Covid, it just seems to the American people whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat — you’re lying! ” The host concluded.

Biden really seems to believe that he has rescued the economy, when in reality he’s overseen an unmitigated disaster.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.