10 Real-Life Examples Of Why American Measurements Are Better Than The Communist Metric System

May 18, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

Should we measure things in inches or centimeters? Pounds or kilograms? Miles or whatever it is they use in Europe? The answer is clear: we should use American units as God intended. The metric system was invented by Communists to overthrow capitalism and institute a New World Order. Luckily, America has stood as the last bastion of sanity with our awesome measuring units (with some Canadians and British helping out here and there, though they have compromised with the heathens).



