Amazon Won’t Show Search Results for “Harrison Butker,” Forces Searches for Children’s Book Author Instead

May 18, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

(Discern Media)—Attempts to search Amazon for “Harrison Butker,” the Kansas City Chiefs kicker who is somehow controversial because he is religious and espouses traditional values, yield results for “Harrison Butler” instead.

Search algorithms often show results for more likely queries based on mispellings; a search for “Patrick Mahones” will yield results for “Patrick Mahomes,” for example. But considering there is no “Harrison Butler” of note and sales of Harrison Butker’s merchandise has been extremely popular, we can safely assume Amazon is playing the woke game of “Hide the Christian Kicker”.

There is a “Butler Harrison” who authored a children’s book last year. There is an author named “Keith A. Butler” who pops up third and fourth on the search. But as far as Amazon is concerned, Harrison Butker doesn’t exist and if he did, they don’t want you to find his popular merchandise. One has to tell Amazon to search for “harrison butker” instead of the non-existent “harrison butler” because apparently the retail giant is big mad at the kicker.

Leftists have been breathlessly condemning Butker ever since video of him expressing traditional Christian values started making its rounds.

The NFL just condemned this speech by Super Bowl champion Harrison Butker. They 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 don't want people to hear it. It would be a shame if you make it viral. pic.twitter.com/gKy7wJsqpu — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 16, 2024

Not all leftists are as upset about his opinions. Talk show host Bill Maher went on a mini-tirade towards those who share his ideology who are demonizing Butker. During a Friday night panel discussion, Maher mocked Butker’s critics for trying to make him out to be “history’s greatest monster.”

“I can’t express how much this guy is not like me,” said Maher. “He’s religious. He loves marriage. He loves kids… And he’s now history’s greatest monster.”

“Again, I don’t agree with much with this guy, but I don’t get the thing. He said… ‘Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world.’ Ok, that seems fairly, like, modern. ‘But I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.’ I don’t see what the big crime is. I really don’t,” Maher continued.

“And I think this is part of the problem people have with the left is that lots of people in this country are like this. Like he’s saying some of you may go on to lead successful careers, but a lot of you are excited about this other way that people- everybody used to be. And now can’t that be a choice too?”

“And I feel like they feel very put upon, like there’s only one way to be a good person and that’s to get an advanced degree from one of those a– h–e factories like Harvard,” Maher continued.

The “tolerant” left demands their ideas be heard and amplified while any opposing thoughts are supposed to be anathema. It just goes to show that if you can’t make a good argument, quashing righteous thoughts is the only plausible recourse.

The post Amazon Won’t Show Search Results for “Harrison Butker,” Forces Searches for Children’s Book Author Instead appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...