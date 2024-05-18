Bill Maher Scolds Pearl-Clutching Lefties Over Harrison Butker Tradwife Speech

90s Democrat Bill Maher has come to the defense of Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker over a recent graduation speech in which he said that one of the "most important" jobs a woman can have is being a homemaker.

"How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world. But I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world," Butker told graduates at Benedictine College last weekend.

The NFL just condemned this speech by Super Bowl champion Harrison Butker.



They 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 don't want people to hear it.



It would be a shame if you make it viral. pic.twitter.com/gKy7wJsqpu — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 16, 2024

Butker's speech resulted in a collective gasp from the left, which has spent decades programming young women to believe that becoming a housewife is tantamount to failure, and that real women become titans of industry - delegating the raising of children to others, or hitting peak girlboss and simply not reproducing (and definitely not grappling with deep regret as their eggs expire).

For example, these assholes:

Reeeeeeee! Literal shaking intensifies...

And so, coming to Butker's defense is "Real Time" host Bill Maher, who says he doesn't see "what the big crime is."

During a Friday night panel discussion, Maher mocked Butker's critics for trying to make him out to be "history's greatest monster."

"I can't express how much this guy is not like me," said Maher. "He's religious. He loves marriage. He loves kids… And he's now history's greatest monster."

"Again, I don't agree with much with this guy, but I don't get the thing. He said… ‘Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world.' Ok, that seems fairly, like, modern. ‘But I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.’ I don't see what the big crime is. I really don't," Maher continued.

"And I think this is part of the problem people have with the left is that lots of people in this country are like this. Like he's saying some of you may go on to lead successful careers, but a lot of you are excited about this other way that people- everybody used to be. And now can't that be a choice too?"

"And I feel like they feel very put upon, like there's only one way to be a good person and that's to get an advanced degree from one of those a-- h--e factories like Harvard," Maher continued.

Watch:

Bill Maher Drops Unexpected Bomb on Left’s Outrage for Harrison Butker’s Speech



“I don’t see what the big crime is.”



“I really don’t. And I think this is part of the problem people have with the left is… pic.twitter.com/d43KlyZJZC — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) May 18, 2024

Basically...