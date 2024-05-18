Columbus, Ohio Street Renamed After Somali Jihadi Who Killed 200,000

May 18, 2024   |   Tags: ,
Muḥammad ibn ‘Abdallāh Hassan led a jihad war against Great Britain, Italy, and Ethiopia in Africa. He was famously known by the British Empire as the “Mad Mullah”. WATCH: Columbus street renamed for SOMALI JIHADI By Ohio.news on Mar 12, 2024 BREAKING: Ohio representative gets Columbus street renamed after Somali jihadi Rep. Ismail Mohamed (D, OH-3) helped rename …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x