Eric Cartman Goes On Ozempic

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have been master craftsmen at flawlessly capturing and satirizing society's absurdities since the first episode of the animated comedy series debuted on Comedy Central in August 1997.

As of May, and 330 episodes later, Parker and Stone are preparing to debut the next exclusive streaming event, "The End of Obesity."

"The advent of new weight loss drugs has a huge impact on everyone in South Park. When Cartman is denied access to the life-changing medicine, the kids jump into action," South Park's official X account wrote.

In the teaser trailer, Eric Cartman visits a doctor about his obesity. The doctor says, "It's time for some drastic measures to bring down his weight." The doctor then asks Cartman, "Have you ever heard of Semaglutides ... Ozempic, Mounjaro?"

However, Cartman is denied access to Semaglutides and then asks his friends Kyle, Stan, Butters, and Kenny for help.

Kyle Broflovski, Cartman's friend, says these drugs "could be dangerous."

And, of course, Cartman ignores the warnings and says, "Let's do it!"

Leopold "Butters" Stotch, another friend of Cartman's, says: "We've been out navigating the American healthcare system ... and I almost died."

— South Park (@SouthPark) May 15, 2024

What's troubling, and likely, Parker and Stone have captured this theme in the upcoming episode, set to debut on May 24, is how America's healthcare system, a combination of big government and big pharma, is doing very little to promote healthy diets and exercise - which by the way would help solve the obesity crisis - instead have chosen the dangerous pathway of over medicating Americans with even more drugs.

South Park has released six other streaming events: "South Park: Post COVID," "South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID," "South Park: The Streaming Wars," "South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2," "South Park: Joining the Panderverse" and the recently released "South Park (Not Suitable For Children)."