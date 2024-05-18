Podcast: The Neutering of Our Passions And The Reclaiming of Our Passions
May 18, 2024 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVEPassion, in our time, is badly misunderstood. And so I suppose I should start by saying that I’m not talking about the human sex drive, though the truth is that as you choke passion proper, sexual passion tends to be choked along with it. We express passion – real passion – when we make things sacred to ourselves; when we erect borders to protect things we care deeply about... when we say “This space is mine, and no one else is permitted unless I invite them in.” [audio mp3="https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/parallelsociety/PS_021.mp3"][/audio]
